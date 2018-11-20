LANSING — An internal investigation is underway following last week’s death of a Thornton Fractional North student who was found unresponsive in the Thornton Fractional South pool while doing conditioning exercises with the school swim team, a district official has confirmed.
Boys swimming head coach Christopher Simich organized and supervised conditioning exercises at T.F. South on Nov. 14, April Jerger, executive director of human resources for Thornton Fractional Township High School District 215, said Tuesday.
The death of Julian Urbina, 14, of Calumet City, has been ruled an accident caused by "anoxic encephalopathy” — or deprivation of oxygen to the brain — and near drowning by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
To date, Jerger said the school district has fully cooperated with the Lansing Police Department investigation and the Illinois Department of Public Health inspection.
“Our internal investigation includes reviewing those findings, as well as conducting interviews with our athletic director, our coaching staff and the students present at the time of the incident,” Jerger said.
According to Lansing police, Urbina was doing conditioning exercises with the school swim team Nov. 14 at T.F. South when he went underwater at the deep end of the pool and didn't resurface.
Kraig Garber, an assistant executive director with the Illinois High School Association, told The Times this week that any team practices held prior to Monday, would have been considered “outside of season and off limits to the coach.”
However, the nature of the Nov. 14 conditioning exercises remains unclear. It’s not yet known if Simich was acting as head coach of the high school swim team or as a coach with a local swim club. It's also unclear if the exercises would qualify as an "open gym" as the school declined to clarify his role on Tuesday.
If he was acting in his capacity as the high school head coach and planned the workout or provided instruction during the conditioning exercises, Garber said Simich was possibly violating IHSA bylaws by having a swim practice out of season.
And while formal practices cannot take place out of season, “open gym” sessions can be held prior to the first day of practice, Garber said.
Swim practice differs from "open gym" settings in that a coach can set up, supervise and take measures to ensure safety at an "open gym," but cannot provide instruction at an "open gym," Garber said. A swim team practice, on the other hand, is open only to students who signed up for the team.
Asked about requiring a lifeguard at a swimming "open gym," Garber said the IHSA does not establish parameters and the type of supervision.
“We leave that up to the member (school),” he said.
The school district did not answer several questions from The Times, including whether a lifeguard was on duty, citing the ongoing internal investigation.
Police said another swimmer located Urbina and pulled him from the pool, and CPR was started. Urbina was taken first to Community Hospital in Munster and then to a Chicago-area hospital.
He was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. Friday at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.