HOBART — Rosa is still missing.
The red tricolor miniature Australian shepherd, who turns 11 in August, wiggled out of her harness May 15 when her owner, Christine Angelov, of Hobart, was taking her into Hobart Animal Hospital to be groomed.
Since then, scores of people have been helping Angelov and her husband, Christ, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, find Rosa by posting flyers and hiking and driving in the areas where she’s been sighted.
Rosa has been the constant companion of Christ Angelov, who suffers from Parkinson’s, early dementia and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“She was just here for him,” said Christine Angelov, of the bond between Rosa and her husband. “He would talk to her and take her out. Now he just sits and thinks too much about the past. She’s not here to keep him company.”
Rosa was last spotted June 28 on the 10th green at Indian Ridge Golf Course, so the Angelovs’ daughter, Rida Hayworth, put a post on Facebook asking those interested in searching meet the morning of July 8 in the CVS parking lot.
“A firetruck pulled in behind us, and I made a joke that maybe they were there to help us out,” said Hayworth, of Evansville, Indiana. “Then they started walking toward me. It's the mayor and chief of the Fire Department. I was floored.”
Hobart Fire and Police department members, along with Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor, and Hobart City Councilman Lino Maggio, joined the search at the golf course.
“We felt it was important to help him (Christ Angelov) since he is a veteran,” Maggio said.
Maggio said police Officers Brandon Kissee and D’Andre Spears, certified drone pilots, searched the woods and near bodies of water with the drone, with no luck.
Meanwhile, Hayworth asked the other searchers to distribute posters and flyers she had created.
“I didn’t know anyone would even come, but lots of people are following this story,” Hayworth said. “We are going to make sure everyone knows about Rosa.”
Hayworth said people continue to look for Rosa daily, including Angi Easton, of Valparaiso.
“There’s a good group of about 14 people searching for her,” Easton said. “People are all over this trying to bring Rosa home. You name it, they’re out there trying to do it. We are desperate for a sighting.”
Christine Angelov said she is worried Rosa was frightened by the July 4 thunderstorms and fireworks, and is now thinking that someone might have her.
“If someone does have her, I pray they return her,” Easton said. “Maybe they just don’t know and feel like they are doing the right thing.”
Hayworth said anyone who spots Rosa should not chase her, but call Christine Angelov at 219-789-6325.