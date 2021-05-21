Search for Kyrin Carter nears one week mark

HAMMOND — A desperate search for Kyrin Carter continued Friday, just under one week after the 12-year-old boy was reported missing from a local Best Western hotel where he was staying with family members.
Much of the search has focused on the Little Calumet River, part of which sits directly behind the hotel's back parking lot.
Kyrin, who has autism, was last seen at the Best Western at 3830 179th St. at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him that day.
Responders have utilized tools including sonar boats, drones and helicopters in the search for the child.
The Little Calumet River is 14 feet at its deepest points while other areas are as shallow as a few feet, said Conservation Officer Tyler Brock of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The water is around 60 degrees. He said there are several challenges the DNR faces in a potential water recovery search of this particular area.
Searchers share family's pain
Many civilian searchers present Friday said they could relate to the situation of Kyrin and his family for one reason or another.
Lorenzo Longoria, an employee of the Hammond Park Department, is one. In 2015, his 28-year-old son, Michael Hernandez, went missing for 41 days in the area of Crown Point and Lowell.
Authorities eventually found him inside a submerged vehicle in a retention pond near High Meadow Drive in Crown Point, Longoria said.
“It’s been infested in my mind,” Longoria said, recalling memories of years past.
Longoria, who also trains canines, brought his 2-year-old Belgium Malawa, Thor, to aid in the search.
Looking for a missing person reminded Longoria of the pain he felt years ago — a fate he hoped wouldn’t befall Kyrin’s family.
“I came out to do my job diligently,” Longoria said.
Donald Pritchard, whom The Times previously interviewed, said he was beginning to lose hope.
“This isn’t a search; it’s a rescue,” he said.
Like Kyrin, Pritchard’s 13-year-old son is autistic and has a similar diagnosis. Pritchard said he felt compelled to look for Kyrin because he could see characteristics of his own son in the boy.
Pritchard’s son is drawn to specific objects, he said, which led him to believe Kyrin might have been fascinated by the river and gone straight there.
Regardless, Pritchard has spent a good portion of the several of the past few days looking, even camping out in his vehicle outside the hotel at times.
At one point in the morning, a woman arrived at the riverfront merely to pray.
Another volunteer searcher, a Munster woman who asked to be identified only as Gricela, has a grandmother with dementia who went missing from her Hammond home a few years ago.
When Gricela’s grandmother went missing, she said, she was found in a matter of hours.
As a mother of two children and someone who relates to the pain of having a missing loved one, Gricela said, “It’s heartbreaking for any child to go missing.”
Searchers have so far utilized tactics that may attract Kyrin's attention, such as setting balloons across the riverfront and playing loud, upbeat music.
Some small, brightly colored stuffed animals were tied with some of the balloons, in hopes that the boy will be attracted to the area and subsequently spotted.
A large gathering of volunteers one day set off in a long line of cars, some playing music, to continue their search.
A fence portion of the road leading directly to the hotel was adorned with pink heart-shaped balloons set by volunteers.
Other volunteers have dressed in bright colors and backpacks with music speakers to broadcast music to try getting his attention.
Civilian searchers discussed things that were said to be his favorites, such as McDonald’s, chicken nuggets, Oreos, Sprite and other snacks in hopes they can lure him out if he is still in the area.