Search for Kyrin Carter nears one week mark

HAMMOND — A desperate search for Kyrin Carter continued Friday, just under one week after the 12-year-old boy was reported missing from a local Best Western hotel where he was staying with family members.

Much of the search has focused on the Little Calumet River, part of which sits directly behind the hotel's back parking lot.

Kyrin, who has autism, was last seen at the Best Western at 3830 179th St. at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him that day.

Responders have utilized tools including sonar boats, drones and helicopters in the search for the child.

The Little Calumet River is 14 feet at its deepest points while other areas are as shallow as a few feet, said Conservation Officer Tyler Brock of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The water is around 60 degrees. He said there are several challenges the DNR faces in a potential water recovery search of this particular area.

Searchers share family's pain

Many civilian searchers present Friday said they could relate to the situation of Kyrin and his family for one reason or another.