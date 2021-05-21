Search for missing 12-year-old Kyrin Carter to resume Saturday morning

HAMMOND — Search efforts for a missing 12-year-old boy were called off Friday night, with plans to resume on Saturday morning, police said.
Kyrin Carter was reported missing last weekend from a local Best Western hotel where he was staying with family members.
Around 9:15 p.m. Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said the search was called off for the night and nothing had been found. He said multi-agency search efforts will continue Saturday morning.
He said someone had contacted police saying they had seen something in the river, prompting a search and dive response.
New Jersey Avenue nearby was blocked off. Hammond police asked that the public gather at the Best Western parking lot and that they stay away from the blocked-off area to protect the integrity of the search.
Around 8 p.m. divers were dispatched to search the river behind a tire service business near the hotel. Several police and fire officials were on scene.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott also was at the scene. "We have reason to search the area, but cannot get into the details right now," he said.
Much of the search has focused on the Little Calumet River, part of which sits directly behind the hotel's back parking lot.
Kyrin, who has autism, was last seen at the Best Western at 3830 179th St. at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him that day. Despite some circulating rumors that he had been found, police said that the Kyrin was still missing as of Friday evening.
Kellogg said multi-agency search efforts will continue through the weekend for the area surrounding the Little Calumet River between Cline Avenue and Kennedy Avenue.
Responders have utilized tools including sonar boats, drones and helicopters in the search for the child.
The Little Calumet River is 14 feet at its deepest points while other areas are as shallow as a few feet, said Conservation Officer Tyler Brock of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The water is around 60 degrees.
Searchers share family's pain
Since Saturday, Facebook groups and text chains have been buzzing with possible clues, theories and questions about the 12-year-old’s disappearance. Kyrin’s favorite snacks, music, colors, likes and dislikes have been dissected in detail as people try to figure out search strategies. Searchers have brought everything from four-wheelers to horses to the hotel rear parking lot.
Efforts of civilian search groups throughout the week have expanded to neighboring areas in Highland and Griffith, such as Hoosier Prairie. Police have been working to follow on tips, but none of yielded a substantial lead in the case so far.
Many civilian searchers present Friday said they could relate to the situation of Kyrin and his family for one reason or another.
Lorenzo Longoria, an employee of the Hammond Park Department, is one. In 2015, his 28-year-old son, Michael Hernandez, went missing for 41 days in the area of Crown Point and Lowell.
Authorities eventually found him inside a submerged vehicle in a retention pond near High Meadow Drive in Crown Point, Longoria said.
“It’s been infested in my mind,” Longoria said, recalling memories of years past.
Longoria, who also trains canines, brought his 2-year-old Belgium Malawa, Thor, to aid in the search.
Looking for a missing person reminded Longoria of the pain he felt years ago — a fate he hoped wouldn’t befall Kyrin’s family.
“I came out to do my job diligently,” Longoria said.
Donald Pritchard, whom The Times previously interviewed, said he was beginning to lose hope.
“This isn’t a search; it’s a rescue,” he said.
Like Kyrin, Pritchard’s 13-year-old son is autistic and has a similar diagnosis. Pritchard said he felt compelled to look for Kyrin because he could see characteristics of his own son in the boy.
Pritchard’s son is drawn to specific objects, he said, which led him to believe Kyrin might have been fascinated by the river and gone straight there.
Regardless, Pritchard has spent a good portion of the several of the past few days looking, even camping out in his vehicle outside the hotel at times.
At one point in the morning, a woman arrived at the riverfront merely to pray.
Another volunteer searcher, a Munster woman who asked to be identified only as Gricela, has a grandmother with dementia who went missing from her Hammond home a few years ago.
When Gricela’s grandmother went missing, she said, she was found in a matter of hours.
As a mother of two children and someone who relates to the pain of having a missing loved one, Gricela said, “It’s heartbreaking for any child to go missing.”
Searchers have so far utilized tactics that may attract Kyrin's attention, such as setting balloons across the riverfront and playing loud, upbeat music. Some small, brightly colored stuffed animals were tied with some of the balloons, in hopes that the boy will be attracted to the area and subsequently spotted.
A large gathering of volunteers one day set off in a long line of cars, some playing music, to continue their search.
A fence near the hotel was adorned with pink heart-shaped balloons set by volunteers.
Other volunteers have dressed in bright colors and backpacks with music speakers to broadcast music to try getting Kyrin's attention.
Three moms banded together Friday to walk along the Little Calumet River and Hoosier Prairie.
Melody Nicholes, of Miller, said she empathizes on a personal level with Kyrin’s family.
“I have a daughter with autism and I know if this was her missing, I’d want everyone out here looking,” Nicholes said.
She said she had a similar experience when her daughter was around 3 years old in Gary.
“We were packing the van, going in and out, and when I went to see if she was ready to eat she was gone,” Nicholes said. “My heart dropped. I called police, there were helicopters. I called Officer Jay (of Gary) because he gave me his number. It turns on she had out on her swimsuit and gotten her beach towel and went to go to the beach. She was standing at Oak Street when Officer Jay found her, waiting to cross the street to go to the lake.”
Suzanne Banaszak, of Demotte, has a grandson with autism, which she said has helped her understand Kyrin and what his actions may have been.
“Last Saturday after my granddaughter’s game I was with family, all of our phones started going off at the same time,” she said. “Since then I’ve been thinking about this nonstop.”