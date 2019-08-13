GARY — The search continued into its third day Tuesday for a man who went missing after his speed boat capsized Sunday evening in Lake Michigan off Marquette Park Beach.
The search focused during the morning in the waters between Marquette Park Beach and Wells Street Beach to the east, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Conservation Officer Terri Millefoglie.
Pawel Knych, 45, of Itasca, Illinois, was driving the boat when it capsized about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Dawn Westerfield, a spokeswoman for the Gary Police Department.
Knych's cellphone and life jacket were recovered with the boat following the incident, she said.
Knych is described as a white male, 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 280 pounds, Westerfield said.
Witnesses reported the unmanned boat was left circling in Lake Michigan, Millefoglie said.
Beachgoers on Jet Ski-type crafts also searched Sunday but were unable to locate the man, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Gavin Shepherd said. Officials believe only one person was aboard the boat.
Other agencies involved in the search include the Coast Guard, Lake County sheriff's marine unit, Portage Fire Department, Gary Fire Department and Gary Parks Department lifeguards.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Coast Guard or the Gary Police Department.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
