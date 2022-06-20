Second Boston bar employee indicted in connection to death of Region Marine

BOSTON — A second bar employee in Boston was indicted in connection to the stabbing death of Daniel Martinez, a Merrillville High School graduate who grew up in Crown Point and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Martinez, a 23-year-old Palos Hill resident, was fatally stabbed in March outside the Sons of Boston bar while visiting a fellow Marine he served with for St. Patrick's Day.

Alvaro Larrama, a 38-year-old bouncer, was arrested shortly after his slaying on a charge of murder for fatally stabbing Martinez during an altercation in the street, where he was waiting with his friend to get in.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden just announced a second Sons of Boston employee, 34-year-old Everett resident Alisha Dumeer, was indicted as an accessory after the fact.

Dumeer will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on June 30, when details of the charges will be released. Larrama also will be arraigned then.

“This is a case that not only involves the fatal stabbing of Mr. Martinez but also the actions of people, including these two defendants, immediately after that stabbing. Our investigation is continuing and if additional charges are warranted, they will be pursued,” Hayden said.

The investigation into Martinez's death remains ongoing.

His family, including his mother who lives in Crown Point, has filed suit against the Sons of Boston nightclub on Union Street in downtown Boston. The city of Boston suspended the liquor license of the bar.

Martinez, who also attended Hammond Baptist Schools before going to Merrillville High School, was looking to buy a house, attend college to study photography or film and pursue his passion of traveling the world, his parents said.

They are starting a foundation in his honor to carry on the legacy of his good deeds, including feeding the homeless in Chicago and volunteering at senior homes.

