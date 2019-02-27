Pink Ribbon Society is looking for calendar girls or guys. Breast cancer survivors who would make positive role models for others who are diagnosed with breast cancer could appear in the 2020 Breast Cancer Survivors’ Calendar that is published annually by the Pink Ribbon Society.
Send us information about this person: their name, year of diagnosis, personal and/or professional accomplishments, how they have supported other breast cancer patients and the things in general that make them outstanding.
Nominees must be at least three years post op, completed treatment, chemotherapy or radiation therapy for breast cancer, to be considered and must be a resident of Lake, Porter, Jasper or Newton Counties in Indiana.
Calendar honorees must be available to attend a reception on July 10 honoring the individuals who have been chosen, as well as the annual tea acknowledging breast cancer survivors, which will be held on Sept. 29 at the Avalon Manor.
Send nominations to Pink Ribbon Society, 303 E. 89th Ave., Suite 100, Merrillville, Indiana, 46410. You can also submit your nomination to our e-mail address below.....make sure you indicate "calendar girl nomination" in the subject area.
Don't forget to include your name and phone number. If the individual you nominate is chosen, we will need to contact you for more information.
Deadline for nominations is July 1. Call 219-472-0704.