LAKE STATION — A semi driver escaped injury early Wednesday after a fiery crash as he merged from Interstate 94 to the Indiana Toll Road, police said.
The 61-year-old driver, of Dewey, Arizona, traveled off the road for unknown reasons and struck an impact attenuator about 1:25 a.m. as he entered the far right merge lane to the Toll Road, Indiana State Police said.
The impact caused the 2109 Kenworth tractor to catch fire.
The fire destroyed the tractor and damaged the front end of the trailer, but did not damage an industrial washer on the trailer, police said.
The eastbound lanes were closed until 3 a.m., police said.