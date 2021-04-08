 Skip to main content
Semi rollover closes ramp from westbound I-94 to Toll Road
LAKE STATION — A semitrailer rollover crash has closed the ramp from westbound Interstate 94 to the Indiana Toll Road, officials said.

The ramp was closed about noon after the semi overturned, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

INDOT's live traffic cameras showed the semi turned over onto its side to the left of the ramp.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured, Indiana State Police said.

The ramp could be closed for at least an hour, police said.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible, INDOT said.

