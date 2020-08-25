Semi, tank truck rollover crash kills one in Lowell, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL — A tank truck driver was spraying tar when a semitrailer caused the vehicle to roll over, killing the driver at the scene, police said.

The male, whose identity and age are currently unknown, was declared dead at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma in a crash, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

At 8:42 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a crash in the area of Wicker Avenue south of 219th Avenue, according to a police report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Police arrived on scene and learned a semitrailer hit a pickup truck and a tank truck in the area. The pickup truck and tank truck were working at the scene doing roadway shoulder maintenance as they traveled north in the outside lane at a reduced speed.

Police said the pickup truck and tank truck both had flashing hazard lights activated as the tank tuck sprayed tar on the rumble strips while the pickup truck drove 75 feet behind.

A semi approached going north on the outside lane and failed to yield the right-of-way as the semi driver made a lane change, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. The semi attempted to make another lane change at the last moment and hit the rear of the pickup truck and then the back of the tank truck, police said.