Semi, tank truck rollover crash kills one in Lowell, police say

LOWELL — A tank truck driver was spraying tar when a semitrailer caused the vehicle to roll over, killing the driver at the scene, police said.
The male, whose identity and age are currently unknown, was declared dead at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma in a crash, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.
At 8:42 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a crash in the area of Wicker Avenue south of 219th Avenue, according to a police report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
Police arrived on scene and learned a semitrailer hit a pickup truck and a tank truck in the area. The pickup truck and tank truck were working at the scene doing roadway shoulder maintenance as they traveled north in the outside lane at a reduced speed.
Police said the pickup truck and tank truck both had flashing hazard lights activated as the tank tuck sprayed tar on the rumble strips while the pickup truck drove 75 feet behind.
A semi approached going north on the outside lane and failed to yield the right-of-way as the semi driver made a lane change, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. The semi attempted to make another lane change at the last moment and hit the rear of the pickup truck and then the back of the tank truck, police said.
The tank truck then rolled over into a ditch and the driver died from injuries sustained at the scene of the crash. The semi driver was also injured and taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee and the pickup driver had minor injuries.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Lake County coroner's office, the Lowell Fire Department, Lake County CSI and Lake County Hazmat.
