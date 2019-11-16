HOBART — The Plan Commission wants to see more details about a proposed semi truck repair and sales business before it considers approving a site plan for the project.
Dragivoje Zivanovic plans eventually to develop property he recently acquired at 73rd Avenue and Colorado Street for the business.
It appears people have long dumped trash there, and Zivanovic has made efforts to clear the land of the windows, shopping carts, old tires and other debris that has been left there.
He has asked the commission to approve a site plan to create a privacy fence to prevent more dumping from occurring, and then he would return to the panel for additional approval for the new building that would be developed there.
City Councilman Dave Vinzant, a commission member, said he has concerns about only permitting a fence without knowing the intent for all of the land.
If a fence is created and other development doesn’t immediately happen, Vinzant is worried it could result in the collection of “junk” there.
Vinzant said he is “thrilled” Zivanovic wants to open a new business, but “this is the wrong way to start it.”
The commission decided to table taking action on the site plan request until Zivanovic returns with a layout for the entire development.
A representative for Zivanovic said Zivanovic can’t complete the whole project at once because he is completing much of the site preparation work on his own.
City Planner Sergio Mendoza said an approved site plan is valid for 18 months, so that should provide enough time for Zivanovic to clear the property and build the business.
City Engineer Phil Gralik said Hobart plans to create a roundabout near 73rd Avenue and Colorado Street, and the city is seeking right of way from Zivanovic’s property.
Zivanovic appeared willing to update plans to reflect the layout for the business and the right of way for the roundabout project.
The commission could continue reviewing the matter as soon as its December meeting.