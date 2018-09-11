Subscribe for 33¢ / day
National Merit Scholarship awards
Buy Now
Carmen McCollum, The Times

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has announced the names of 16,000 semifinalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These seniors now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for about 7,500 scholarships that will be offered next spring.

They include:

Illiana Christian High School: Haleigh Olthof

Chesterton High School: Branden Wong

Crown Point High School: Ian Foreman, Rasheed Daniyaal

LaLumiere School: Annabelle Lake, Katherine Rowan

Andrean High School: Madeline Clements, Thomas Pampalone

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michigan City High School: Julie Miller

Munster High School: Samantha Barraza, Nicholas Doral, Wisdom Ibikunie, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Larson, Justin Lee, Yongzuan Lu, Melissa Mardyla, Harshavardhan Sanaka

Lake Central High School: Michael Biancardi, Emily Gaines, Katelyn Macknyk, Ashley Robinson, William Zollman

Valparaiso High School: Timothy Bukata, Alysson Farris, Danial Hu

0
0
0
0
0

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.