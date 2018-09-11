The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has announced the names of 16,000 semifinalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These seniors now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for about 7,500 scholarships that will be offered next spring.
They include:
Illiana Christian High School: Haleigh Olthof
Chesterton High School: Branden Wong
Crown Point High School: Ian Foreman, Rasheed Daniyaal
LaLumiere School: Annabelle Lake, Katherine Rowan
Andrean High School: Madeline Clements, Thomas Pampalone
Michigan City High School: Julie Miller
Munster High School: Samantha Barraza, Nicholas Doral, Wisdom Ibikunie, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Larson, Justin Lee, Yongzuan Lu, Melissa Mardyla, Harshavardhan Sanaka
Lake Central High School: Michael Biancardi, Emily Gaines, Katelyn Macknyk, Ashley Robinson, William Zollman
Valparaiso High School: Timothy Bukata, Alysson Farris, Danial Hu