Sen. Young discusses coronavirus business relief during Chamber meeting

"We'll have to wait until late July to early August and see if we get that passed and signed into law by the president," Young said.

Dr. Danita Johnson Hughes, president and CEO of Edgewater Healthcare, said funding needs for local mental health care agencies are going unheard.

Young encouraged Hughes to reach out to his office to help secure additional funding for the community mental health center.

Young also discussed police reform in wake of George Floyd's death while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

While Young said he's proud of those who pledge to protect communities, there are "bad apples out there."

"We need to get better at preventing bad apples from ever putting a badge on," he said. "We need to make sure they're never rehired. We need to increase the transparency and openness of our police force so that we can identify bad apples before they get back out on the street and injure people or unfairly target people."