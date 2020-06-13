You are the owner of this article.
Sen. Young discusses coronavirus business relief during Chamber meeting
GARY — A Hoosier senator met with the Chamber of Commerce and local leaders Friday to field questions on various issues within the city.

During an hourlong Zoom meeting, Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., heard constituents express concerns over area small businesses, grant funding and public safety. 

Owner of Foody's and Nations Restaurant & Bar John Allen revealed his restaurants are currently closed due to the coronavirus. 

"Naturally after the COVID, the activity there reduced during the lockdown, and even afterward because we're not at full movement in the city, and we already had economic challenges," Allen said. "It wasn't worth me staying open at the time."

Young told Allen he should consider the Reviving the Economy Sustainably Toward a Recovery in Twenty-twenty (RESTART) Act. 

The RESTART Act, sponsored by Young and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., would give businesses more time to spend their forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans and create a long-term borrowing program for businesses hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation would allow businesses with revenue declines of at least 25% to spend their PPP funds over a 16-week period, instead of eight weeks.

It also would let businesses borrow funds to cover six months of payroll. The money, according to the act, would be repaid to the federal government over a seven-year period at low interest rates.

"We'll have to wait until late July to early August and see if we get that passed and signed into law by the president," Young said. 

Dr. Danita Johnson Hughes, president and CEO of Edgewater Healthcare, said funding needs for local mental health care agencies are going unheard. 

Young encouraged Hughes to reach out to his office to help secure additional funding for the community mental health center. 

Young also discussed police reform in wake of George Floyd's death while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. 

While Young said he's proud of those who pledge to protect communities, there are "bad apples out there."

"We need to get better at preventing bad apples from ever putting a badge on," he said. "We need to make sure they're never rehired. We need to increase the transparency and openness of our police force so that we can identify bad apples before they get back out on the street and injure people or unfairly target people." 

Young also called for all police officers to wear body cameras to keep citizens and officers protected, as well as separating social services, such as mental health issues and addressing homeless people, from police departments. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

