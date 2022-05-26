Serious crash in Crown Point causes closures

CROWN POINT — A serious crash has caused closures on U.S. 231 and interstate ramps Thursday night.

Around 9:40 p.m. Crown Point Fire Rescue announced the crash with injuries on U.S. 231 at Interstate 65.

First responders said there will be lengthy closures at the intersection of U.S. 231 and I-65, including the northbound entrance and exit ramps at the I-65 247 exit. As of 10 p.m., the closures continued.

Indiana State Police and Crown Point Emergency Management were called to assist Crown Point police and firefighters.

Crown Point agencies were not immediately reachable Thursday night as they worked at the scene.

