Serious crash in Crown Point causes closures

CROWN POINT — A serious crash has caused closures on U.S. 231 and interstate ramps Thursday night.
Around 9:40 p.m. Crown Point Fire Rescue announced the crash with injuries on U.S. 231 at Interstate 65.
First responders said there will be lengthy closures at the intersection of U.S. 231 and I-65, including the northbound entrance and exit ramps at the I-65 247 exit. As of 10 p.m., the closures continued.
Indiana State Police and Crown Point Emergency Management were called to assist Crown Point police and firefighters.
Crown Point agencies were not immediately reachable Thursday night as they worked at the scene.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.