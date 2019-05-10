ST. JOHN — Police are asking for information after a driver was seriously injured Thursday night in a crash on U.S. 41 that may have resulted from a speed contest.
St. John emergency crews responded about 6:25 p.m. and found a vehicle traveling north skidded into the southbound lanes and crashed, Police Chief James Kveton said.
Witnesses told police the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a speed contest with another vehicle just before the crash. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
Police are looking for that driver, Kveton said.
Because of the severity of the first driver's injuries, St. John police requested assistance from the Lake County sheriff's accident reconstruction unit.
Further details about the injured driver were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cmdr. Steve Flores at 219-365-6035.