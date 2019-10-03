Service dog missing after two-vehicle rollover crash on I-80/94, police say

GARY — Police responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80/94 in which the service dog belonging to one of the drivers fled from the wreckage early Thursday.
Brandon Jones, of Merrillville, was traveling about 2:30 a.m. near the Grant Street ramp when his Chrysler Town and Country collided with a Ford Fiesta driven by Rodney Jones, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
Police said the Ford overturned, stopping in a ditch. This prompted "Jack," a small brown/white terrier, to run from the car. The dog, which is trained to assist those with impaired hearing, hasn't been seen since.
"Jack" is believed to have run onto or near Grant Street, since he wasn't found on the interstate.
Both drivers and their passengers were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicles' occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, police said. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.