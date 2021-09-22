Service employees cited for going above and beyond

“This is an honor, but it’s unusual for me to be recognized,” the Hammond resident said. “I like to thank people for the work they do and I’ll be in the background.”

Patrick Wozny, of Valparaiso, has been a breakfast attendant at Hampton Inn & Suites in Valparaiso. “It’s nice to receive validation from your peers for recognition for the job I took on,” he said. “I enjoy interacting with guests.”

For Terrance Bridgeman, of East Chicago, who works in environmental services for Horseshoe Casino, recognition “is a blessing from God, to work hard every day and deal with people. It’s a learning process, and I look forward to going to work every day.”

May Tong, of Portage, a dealer at Hard Rock Casino, noted, “I get to see a lot of different people every day, and these people lift up my spirit.”

Sandy Martinez, of Highland, an associate at Eco Chic Boutique in Dyer, said the award reinforces “the values we were taught, to treat everyone like you want to be treated.”

For Melanie Woods, of Gary, an assistant manager at Best Western Hotel & Suites in Portage, “the guests are the best. I enjoy meeting new people from different places.”

