Service employees cited for going above and beyond

MERRILLVILLE — Imagine you’re a service employee, working every day to ensure customers’ comfort. Now imagine pampering those service employees, treating them to a spa, dinner and awards ceremony.
That’s how it was Wednesday for finalists in the Recognition of Service Employees (R.O.S.E.) and Recognition of Industry Success and Excellence (R.I.S.E.) Awards program who were honored at a dinner at the Dean & Barbara White Community Center. The South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority sponsored the 15th annual awards ceremony.
“It’s great to show all the hospitality we have in the South Shore and honor those employees who go above and beyond,” said Heather Becerra, chief marketing officer for SSCVA.
More than 75 nominations were received, with 37 finalists selected. Nine R.O.S.E. (front-line) recipients and six R.I.S.E. (managerial/supervisory) recipients were honored.
Becerra cited changes in managerial duties through the pandemic.
“Things are a little different these days,” she said. “A lot of supervisors have had to step up and work one on one with clients.”
Becerra added that the awards program was SSCVA’s first big event of the year, drawing an estimated 260 people.
All 37 finalists enjoyed a day of pampering from State of Mind Salon and Day Spa in Crown Point and transportation to the awards dinner from Epic Limo of Valparaiso.
“It feels good to be recognized for the work you do,” said finalist Jonathan Collette. The Portage resident is a security supervisor at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.
Scott Schryner, of Valparaiso, a dealer at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, said he enjoys “interacting with different people on different level. I meet interesting people.”
Kristen (Kay) Bright is an operations manager at Hilton Gardens in Merrillville. “I love dealing with customers,” the Merrillville woman said. “Giving guests an above-and-beyond experience, that’s what I love about my job.”
Each award winner received a gift basket featuring gift cards to area attractions, events and restaurants, as well as items donated from local businesses.
The R.O.S.E. Awards were created to honor front-line employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis.
The R.I.S.E. Awards honor managerial and supervisory-level employees who have risen above expectations and must interact directly with customers on a regular basis, or past R.O.S.E. Awards winners who have again exceeded expectations.
Finalists represented various service-oriented businesses, including lodging and hospitality, clothing boutiques, insurance firms and supermarkets.
Milan Kruszynski has been director of the Hammond Port Authority for 18 of the 39 years he’s worked for the city of Hammond. He said he enjoys everything about his job.
“This is an honor, but it’s unusual for me to be recognized,” the Hammond resident said. “I like to thank people for the work they do and I’ll be in the background.”
Patrick Wozny, of Valparaiso, has been a breakfast attendant at Hampton Inn & Suites in Valparaiso. “It’s nice to receive validation from your peers for recognition for the job I took on,” he said. “I enjoy interacting with guests.”
For Terrance Bridgeman, of East Chicago, who works in environmental services for Horseshoe Casino, recognition “is a blessing from God, to work hard every day and deal with people. It’s a learning process, and I look forward to going to work every day.”
May Tong, of Portage, a dealer at Hard Rock Casino, noted, “I get to see a lot of different people every day, and these people lift up my spirit.”
Sandy Martinez, of Highland, an associate at Eco Chic Boutique in Dyer, said the award reinforces “the values we were taught, to treat everyone like you want to be treated.”
For Melanie Woods, of Gary, an assistant manager at Best Western Hotel & Suites in Portage, “the guests are the best. I enjoy meeting new people from different places.”