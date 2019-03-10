SCHERERVILLE — Service League of Northwest Indiana will host its annual Taste of the Region on March 15 at the Halls of St. George.
The sixth annual “Taste of the Region” includes food from dozens of Northwest Indiana’s favorite restaurants, premium open bar, live music, raffles and a silent auction for a $75 donation. This year’s event comes off the heels of the organization’s 2018 success that drew hundreds of individuals and raised more than $60,000. Over the years, the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars with 100-percent of proceeds supporting local charities.
Last year, The Villages of Indiana was a Taste of the Region funds recipient. Their mission champions a child’s right to a safe, permanent and nurturing home. They used the donation to bring motivational speaker Derek Clark, aka the “Rapping Dad”, to an event focused on teaching foster youth and their foster families about the importance of higher education, different career opportunities available and how to access these opportunities.
“As a non-profit youth serving agency, the donation allowed an opportunity we would not otherwise have had. As a director I always try to provide opportunities for our foster parents to increase their knowledge base and in turn support our youth. The donation allowed us to expand our ideas and include the foster youth by bringing someone we thought they could be inspired by to the event,” The Villages of Indiana Senior Regional Director, NWI Region Julie Villarreal said.
Tickets may be purchased online at serviceleaguenwi.org.