Several Halloween events planned: 'We have 20,000 pieces of candy ready to go'

It's that time of year when kids run around in costume to load up on as much candy as they can.
Several communities around the Calumet Region are planning trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating events, including one in which more than 40 businesses are passing out or donating candy in downtown Michigan City.
Michigan City
Franciscan Health Michigan City will host a free trunk-or-treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Homer Street campus at 301 W. Homer St.
The Indiana Department of Child Services and Franciscan Health Michigan City invite the the public to the free event at the south side Barker Street parking lot. There will be free food and individually wrapped candy for the kids.
Masks are required.
Trick-Or-Treat On Franklin Street will take place between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Michigan City.
The Artspace Haunted Halls team and Michigan City merchants are hosting a free trick-or-treating event that starts at 717 Franklin Street. Trick or treaters can visit shops that will give away candy between 5th Street and 9th Street.
Participating businesses will be marked with posters.
“We’ve had some amazing community support and we already have about 20,000 pieces of candy ready to go and the number keeps climbing every day we get closer to the event," said Zahra Khan, Haunted Halls event coordinator.
Cedar Lake
Cedar Lake will host a trunk-of-treat on Cedar Lake town grounds at 7408 Constitution Ave. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Dolton
Dolton will host a trunk or treat Halloween celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dolton Village Hall office at 14122 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The festivities will include socially distanced trick-or-treating, music, outdoor games, and raffles.
“The kids missed out last year on Halloween due to the pandemic. We are working to ensure Trick-or-treating can be pretty safe from a coronavirus standpoint,” Tiffany Henyard said.
Lowell
Hope Community Church will have a trunk-or-treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Park at 108 Washington St in Lowell. It will have decorated cars and trucks, hot dogs, free Bibles and candy.
Dyer
Village Church at 14849 West 93rd Ave. in Dyer will have a free trunk or treat from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-365-1100 or email info@villagechurchdyer.com.
