Several Halloween events planned: 'We have 20,000 pieces of candy ready to go'

It's that time of year when kids run around in costume to load up on as much candy as they can.

Several communities around the Calumet Region are planning trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treating events, including one in which more than 40 businesses are passing out or donating candy in downtown Michigan City.

Michigan City

Franciscan Health Michigan City will host a free trunk-or-treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Homer Street campus at 301 W. Homer St.

The Indiana Department of Child Services and Franciscan Health Michigan City invite the the public to the free event at the south side Barker Street parking lot. There will be free food and individually wrapped candy for the kids.

Masks are required.

Trick-Or-Treat On Franklin Street will take place between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Michigan City.