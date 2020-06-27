Several hundred still without power in Region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A little over 700 Region NIPSCO customers are still without power Saturday afternoon following severe weather that swept through the area late Friday.

At one point over 12,000 Region customers had lost power, according to the company's online outage map.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Valparaiso had over 230 customers without power. The city had over 4,800 in the dark late Friday.

Munster had a little over 210 customers without power Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Griffith has almost 100 still without power. Long Beach and Hebron each have over 70 customers without power.

The National Weather Service predicts more rain showers and thunderstorms to pass through in the afternoon for NWI. The strongest storm could produce isolated to severe wind gusts that could reach up to 60 mph.