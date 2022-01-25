 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several Region schools close amid cold weather

  • Updated
Snow

A School City of Hammond bus travels on a side street in Hammond.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

The following schools are closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 26, because of inclement weather. 

Lake County

Charter School of the Dunes: E-learning day

Crown Point Community School Corp.: E-learning day, preschool closed

Gary Community School Corp.: E-learning day

Hanover Community School Corp.: E-learning day

Lake Station Community Schools: E-learning day 

School City Hobart: E-learning day

River Forest Community School Corp.: E-learning day

Lake Central Community School Corp.:  E-learning day

Steel City Academy: Closed

Merrillville Community School Corp.: E-learning day

Thea Bowman Leadership Academy: Closed

Griffith Public Schools: E-learning day

School Town of Highland: E-learning day

School Town of Munster: E-learning day

Lake Ridge New Tech Schools: E-learning day

School City of East Chicago- E-learning day

Purdue University Northwest: E-learning day

Porter County

Union Township Schools Corp.: 2-hour delay

Duneland School Corp.: E-learning day

LaPorte County

Michigan City Area Schools: E-learning day

Purdue University Westville: E-learning day

Illinois

District 158 in Lansing: E-learning day

Gallery: Bricks from old Hammond High School are given away

Alumni and friends of the school community returned Jan. 22 for the first of two days to pick up bricks from the demolished school.

