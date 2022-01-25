Several Region schools close amid cold weather

The following schools are closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 26, because of inclement weather.
Lake County
Charter School of the Dunes: E-learning day
Crown Point Community School Corp.: E-learning day, preschool closed
Gary Community School Corp.: E-learning day
Hanover Community School Corp.: E-learning day
Lake Station Community Schools: E-learning day
School City Hobart: E-learning day
River Forest Community School Corp.: E-learning day
Lake Central Community School Corp.: E-learning day
Steel City Academy: Closed
Merrillville Community School Corp.: E-learning day
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy: Closed
Griffith Public Schools: E-learning day
School Town of Highland: E-learning day
School Town of Munster: E-learning day
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools: E-learning day
School City of East Chicago- E-learning day
Purdue University Northwest: E-learning day
Porter County
Union Township Schools Corp.: 2-hour delay
Duneland School Corp.: E-learning day
LaPorte County
Michigan City Area Schools: E-learning day
Purdue University Westville: E-learning day
Illinois
District 158 in Lansing: E-learning day
Bricks from the old Hammond High School are given away
Janellen McCoy, '83, Javier Nevarez, '93, and Lucy Nevarez, '89 gather bricks from the old Hammond High School.
