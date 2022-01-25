Several Region schools to close amid cold weather

The following schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, Jan. 26, because of inclement weather. Check back with nwi.com for updates.
Lake County
Charter School of the Dunes: E-learning day
Crown Point Community School Corp.: E-learning day, preschool closed
Gary Community School Corp.: E-learning day
Hanover Community School Corp.: E-learning day
Lake Station Community Schools: E-learning day
School City Hobart: E-learning day
River Forest Community School Corp.: E-learning day
Lake Central Community School Corp.: E-learning day
Steel City Academy: Closed
Merrillville Community School Corp.: E-learning day
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy: Closed
Griffith Public Schools: E-learning day
School Town of Highland: E-learning day
School Town of Munster: E-learning day
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools: E-learning day
Purdue University Northwest: E-learning day
Porter County
Union Township Schools Corp.: 2-hour delay
Duneland School Corp.: E-learning day
LaPorte County
Michigan City Area Schools: E-learning day
Purdue University Westville: E-learning day
