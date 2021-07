GARY — Several people were taken to a hospital early Sunday after a two-car crash at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Broadway.

Gary police were dispatched about 2:10 a.m. for the crash, records showed.

One person appeared to have been ejected from one vehicle, while two people became trapped in another vehicle.

Police appeared to take a woman into custody.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

