The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage and urgently needs blood donors to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to prevent the shortage from worsening this winter.
During September and October, the Red Cross collected over 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed. Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Fewer blood drives in September and October coupled with hurricanes Michael and Florence, which caused thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected, were key contributing factors to the current blood shortage.
An additional 4,300 blood drives nationally — and approximately 120 blood drives locally in the Indiana Ohio Region — are needed in December, January and February to help stop the shortage from continuing throughout winter. Donations often decline during the winter holidays when many groups postpone blood drives while regular donors are busy with holiday activities and travel. Severe winter weather may also cause blood drive cancellations contributing to fewer donations than needed.
To encourage donations around the Thanksgiving holiday, those who come to donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross Nov. 21 to 24 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this fall.
Appointments can be made by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Dec. 15
