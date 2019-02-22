Try 1 month for 99¢
High winds predicted for Saturday and Sunday may cause branch and tree damage, the National Weather Service cautioned. 

High winds will sweep through Northwest Indiana this weekend, causing the National Weather Service to issue an alert warning of severe weather.

The high wind watch will be in effect late Saturday night to 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The watch is categorized as severe, meaning there is a significant threat to life or property.

Meteorologists expect wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph blowing west to northwest, with occasional higher gusts possible.

Counties to be affected include Lake, Porter, Jasper and Kankakee counties. The gusts could create difficulty traveling, especially for high profile vehicles on northbound and southbound roads. Unsecured outdoor objects and tree limbs may be blown around, and sporadic power outages are possible, the National Weather Service said.

