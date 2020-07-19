Severe thunderstorm watch issued for NWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for areas of Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties throughout Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain and thunderstorms began in the morning and continue to move east across the area. The watch remains in effect until 6 p.m., NWS says.

A flash flood advisory is also in place for areas of western Lake County until 2:45 p.m., NWS says.

River gauge levels show near-flood stage for the Little Calumet River in Munster and minor flooding in the Indiana Harbor Canal in East Chicago. Waters are also at near-flood stage in the Portage-Burns Harbor Waterway, NWS says.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.