Sex offender gets 10 more years in 1996 assault case

VALPARAISO — Indiana State Prison inmate Jaime Cordero was given what could amount to a life sentence Friday for a sexual assault in 1996.

Cordero, 57, pleaded guilty of deviate sexual conduct in the assault of a 60-year-old woman. The 10-year sentence begins when his sentences on burglary and criminal deviate conduct charges from Lake County end. Prior to Cordero’s latest conviction, the Department of Correction listed his earliest possible release date as Nov. 8, 2034.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer asked Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp if the victim agreed with the plea agreement.

“I believe the fact that Mr. Cordero has pled guilty and saved the victim from having to testify given her age and health condition, the past time what she’s gone through, deserves a huge benefit,” Buitendorp said. “Frankly, I find it to be one of the more generous actions by a defendant, in cases like this.”

“Given the length of incarceration, judge, and to be quite frank, the defendant’s age, judge, this is, I believe, a fair, reasonable resolution to the case,” defense attorney Mark Chargualaf said.