GARY —The Rev. Al Shaprton is the keynote speaker for the National Civil Rights Day celebration Sunday at the Genesis Center.
Sharpton, a civil rights activist, Baptist minister, television/radio talk show host and a former White House adviser for President Barack Obama, speaks at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $100.
Money raised at the celebration will help efforts to build a National Civil Rights Hall of Fame in the Region.
“We need the whole community to take part in this celebration because civil rights affects each and every one of us,” said former Gary Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher.
The National Civil Rights Hall of Fame was recently awarded a grant from the Federal Economic Development Administration to study the location and financial feasibility for the future hall.
ConsultEcon Inc., an economic and management consultant group based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was commissioned to provide recommendations for the project. The results from the study are expected in late August.
Tickets are available by calling Angela Theus at 219-629-1401. For more information, contact Ron Matlock at 219-730-0121.