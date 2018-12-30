PORTAGE — She Can Tech is inspiring more women to pursue technology by teaching 20 Northwest Indiana girls computing concepts with fun, interactive activities through NCWIT AspireIT – a technology outreach program for K-12 girls, supported by Intel, Northrop Grumman and Google.
She Can Tech will teach computer science through Scratch, building apps with App Inventor, programming with Arduino, creating simple circuits and website design principles. Sanja Kirova, an NCWIT Aspirations in Computing award recipient, will lead the 15-day program, which she designed in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Portage Club.
“Early engagement in STEM for girls is crucial in preventing any insecurity from forming before girls begin choosing career pathways,” said Sanja Kirova, program leader. “As a representative for girls in Robotics and Project Lead the Way classes in Northwest Indiana, I can testify of the lack of involvement of girls in technology. We hope that our program, She Can Tech, will excite fellow girls to become future scientists, engineers, programmers, technologists and advocates.”
Visit the Portage Boys & Girls Club, or get in touch with the program leaders for more information. The next session is in March.