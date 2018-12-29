Lake County Sheriff's Department leaders say they have grave concerns about Winfield police force's ability to provide 24/7 coverage to residents now that the town has decided not to renew its contract with the Sheriff's Department in 2019.
"What we were hoping for is that they would continue the contract, until they were truly ready," Lake County Police Chief Bill Paterson said Friday.
Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball said 24/7 coverage will be provided by his department next year despite the contract expiring Monday, Dec. 31.
As part of Ball's mission to grow his department and rely less on support from Lake County police, he said the Winfield Police Department is hiring a fourth full-time officer Jan. 2. The recruit requires training and won’t be patrolling on his own until as early as the end of January, emails show.
Email exchanges between the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Ball show Ball, as recently as Dec. 21, expressed that there would be times "when there is no Winfield officer on duty."
With the hire of a fourth officer, Winfield wrote in an email to Paterson, the department “will be close to 24 hour coverage, with some part-time officers helping." He ended the email to the Sheriff’s Department with a request for continued assistance as he “gets this department up and running.”
Paterson told The Times he and Sheriff Oscar Martinez believes Ball’s decision is premature and shortsighted, especially when he admitted to known gaps in coverage, and that it appears Ball is expecting Lake County to fill in those gaps despite not renewing a contract for 2019.
Paterson told Ball in the Dec. 21 email the county sheriff always will help any agency that requests assistance, but “having known gaps in coverage due to insufficient manpower is not in the spirit of mutual aid and that is exactly what the contract was for in the first place.”
“That’s the whole point. If that’s the case, then we still need the contract. Until you are ready 100 percent, and have 100 percent coverage,” Paterson told The Times. “They assured they were ready, that they no longer needed us. Then they made decision to not renew, so we took that that they were ready. I don’t understand how they cannot renew the contract, but have shifts where no one is scheduled.”
Ball said Friday he has hired an additional eight part-time officers between Dec. 21 and Friday — seven days — to ensure 24/7 police coverage. Ball didn't immediately respond to a request for information on who the new officers are.
"Chief Paterson and Sheriff Martinez would not be aware of that. I believe that we are meeting with them next week to discuss the LCSO role as it pertains to Winfield for 2019. ... We hope to continue to have a cooperative and amicable relationship with the Sheriff’s Department as Winfield PD moves forward," Ball said.
The Winfield Police Department paid the county Sheriff’s Department $135,061 for police coverage in 2017, according to The Times archives. The agreement this year was reduced to $85,000 with the hiring of an additional officer.
Ball said there could be times when we have more than one officer on duty in Winfield, and the sheriff will provide backup.
Winfield Town President Gerald Stiener said part-time hires do not require board approval. Stiener said he's unaware of any other municipality in Lake County that pays the Sheriff's Department for police protection, and that most communities have mutual aid agreements for backup.
"Instead of paying them the money, maybe we could buy another car, hire another officer and continue to take the burden away from the sheriff," Stiener said. "I don’t know of any communities that pay the sheriff."
Ball said with Winfield being a major crossroads for commuters, patrolling the road will be of major importance to the town's officers.
"Traffic is one of our biggest concerns," Ball said Thursday. "The town has done some things to alleviate traffic, but we have a lot of people come through Winfield, which has 5,600 residents. We have Lakes of Four Seasons, with a population of 9,000 to 10,000 people, and many of them come through Winfield on their commute."
Ball was hired to be the first marshal and said he has seen the town expand and develop in his time serving the community. Before Ball's hiring, the county served as the town's police force.