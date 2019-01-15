The connection between gas pumps and caskets laden with American flags is one that few make, former Indianapolis Mayor Gregory Ballard said. In his newly published book, he makes the case that it's a relationship that needs to change — and it starts at the gas station.
“It came about because the technology of transportation was changing, and it piqued my interest and as the mayor of Indianapolis, I thought, 'Can we do something with this?'” Ballard said.
Ballard published “Less Oil or More Caskets: The National Security Argument for Moving Away from Oil” on Jan. 1. In his book, he makes a case for individuals, municipalities, businesses, automobile manufacturers, states and the federal government to embrace electric vehicles and shift from gas and diesel-using automobiles.
While the case has been made in light of environmental factors, Ballard, a Republican, looks at the direct link between national security and the way people fuel their vehicles.
Ballard is a 23-year Marine veteran who fought in the Gulf War in the early 1990s, a war centered around oil. Now Ballard aims to change the tides.
“What I'm mostly concerned about is our future military troops,” Ballard said. “Hopefully we won't have as many in the Middle East as we've had in the last 40 years. I really want to protect them because it could've been me who came home in a casket, and I want to make sure much, much fewer do. We can actually do that if we change our transportation technology.”
Ballard said 70 percent of the world's oil is used for transportation, and 80 percent of the world's oil is under the control of entities like OPEC and Russia.
“We don't really control the oil supply, but we do protect the oil supply for the world,” Ballard said.
In 2017, it cost the nation $81 billion to protect the oil supply routes and infrastructure, according to Ballard's research. Over the last 40 years, Ballard said, it has cost $5 trillion and more than 6,000 lives.
“You look at this and I'm wondering if there's a different way of doing this,” Ballard said. “When you start putting the numbers together, you see that 70 percent of the world's oil is used for transportation. Now we have technology coming forward that can change that dynamic, such as electric vehicles.”
Ballard said he put pen to paper a few days after finishing his eight-year mayoral career Jan. 1, 2016.
After a year and a half of research, he said, it all came together. Groups like Securing America's Future Energy, Truman National Security Project and the U.S. Energy Information Administration were a trove of data for his work.
“A lot of this was open source research,” Ballard said. “I just put the puzzle together. A lot of people don't put the puzzle together. There's almost nobody who knows we spend tens of billions of dollars per year to protect the flow of oil around the world. They don't know about the annual cost and don't put the pieces together.”
From building electric car charging stations into road infrastructure to converting fleets of local, state and federal vehicles to electric, Ballard listed numerous ways individuals and national leaders alike can take part in the transition.
“If we can do that, we can de-fund terrorism because most terrorists are funded by the sale of oil, and we can reduce the strategic leverage that countries with oil reserves have over oil-dependent nations,” Ballard said. “And also hopefully bring our troops home and stop spending that $81 billion yearly.”
Ballard has been speaking about the book at various media outlets from Northwest Indiana to southern states like Florida. His next stops include Alabama and Washington, D.C. His mission now is to spread the word on his research findings and calls to action.
“Look at the 10-, 12-year-old kids playing baseball right now or in robotics tournaments and at swim meets,” Ballard said. “In 10 more years those kids are going to be over there in the Middle East. Let's try not to make that happen.”
Municipalities thinking green with CNG-fueled trucks, solar panels, other initiatives— and saving money
Municipalities thinking green with CNG-fueled trucks, solar panels, other initiatives — and saving money
Green initiatives are becoming more prevalent as communities look for ways to operate more e…