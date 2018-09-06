Locals have been tossing their unwanted footwear at the intersection of 109th Avenue and Calumet Street in Hanover Township, popularly known as "Shoe Corner," for decades. Now, in the face of footwear controversy, Shoe Corner has become home to a political statement in the form of a trash can.
The trash can has "Nike" written across the front in white paint, featuring the brand's famous Swoosh logo, and sits at the intersection roadside surrounded by various abandoned shoes, as of Thursday afternoon.
This is following public outcry after Colin Kaepernick was featured as one of the faces of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign. The campaign includes video ads, billboards and a themed apparel line.
Those who oppose NFL players' protests, including Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the national anthem, are finding a variety of ways to express their displeasure over the endorsement deal.
On Tuesday, social media was flooded with urges to boycott the brand. Some people showed videos and photos of themselves cutting and burning the Nike logo from their apparel.
President Donald Trump added to the furor, tweeting Wednesday that Nike is getting "killed" over the endorsement deal.