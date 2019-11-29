When Bill Allen arrived for work at 4:30 a.m., a line of people was already waiting to enter Menards to take advantage of the store's many Black Friday sales.
But Allen, the general manager, and his team had spent the past month prepping for the annual day after Thanksgiving shopping fest, so they were ready.
"It's a lot of work, but that's what leads to a successful day," said Allen, who has been with Menards for 24 years. "We're definitely busy, but it's a fun busy."
By 10:30 a.m., the parking lot of the Mississippi Street store was completely filled, with several cars circling the area in hopes of snagging one of the elusive open spots.
The inside of Menards, which was open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., was just as packed. Holiday music played overhead, but barely could be heard over the shuffle of shoppers and shopping carts.
"Part of Black Friday shopping in Northwest Indiana is coming to Menards," Allen said. "It's a tradition for so many families, and we're just so happy to be a part of that."
Shawn Ervin said the store is on her must-visit list on Black Friday. It has everything she needs in one convenient location and helps her get ahead on her Christmas shopping. Plus, she doesn't have to get up early.
"I come here every year," said Ervin, a Merrillville resident. "It's the only place you don't have to get up early and can still get what you want. They're fully stocked all the time."
Ervin said despite the influx of the shoppers, she tries to stay patient and in good spirits.
"It's just expected this time of year," she said. "You just got to go with the pace and try to enjoy yourself."
Like Menards, shoppers from across the Region also flocked to the Southlake Mall, just a few miles away.
But not everyone there was in support of Black Friday's low prices and doorbuster deals.
"People don't often see what's behind the price tag that makes their garments so cheap," said Ethyl Ruehman, a 20-year-old leader with the Northwest Indiana Youth Climate Council. "There's a lot of worker exploitation and resource extraction, which negatively impacts the environment and contributes to climate change. ... This can't continue. We want action — real and decisive action."
Ruehman, who helped organize the event and lives in Portage, was joined by about a dozen protesters on the corner of Mississippi Street and 83rd Avenue, just beside the Southlake Mall water tower. They called for a boycott of mass consumerism, chanting "Hey, hey, ho, ho. Black Friday has got to go."
After learning of the event from Ruehman, Abiah Vaughn, 20, said she decided to participate with her sister, Selah, 15, and three brothers, Arman, 22, Anyike, 23, and Elijah, 17.
"Typically, I'm very shy and soft-spoken, so you wouldn't see me yelling on a street corner," Abiah said. "But this is just too important. We only have so much time to turn this around."
The five siblings, who all live in Gary, said they wanted to take a stand together on an issue in which they share the same stance — something that doesn't always happen in their household.
"We're going to inherit this," Arman said. "It just makes sense to work together. We have something to fight for."