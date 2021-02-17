Shortage of police officers not unique to East Chicago, chief says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rosario said he had a conversation with Mayor Anthony Copeland regarding the city having to be more attractive to officers so people will be enticed to leave their departments the same as has been happening to East Chicago.

"He (Copeland) let me do a lateral transfer program where basically if you have three or more years law enforcement experience at a current agency you can come over to our department and we'll hire you as a master patrolman as opposed to being hired as a probationary officer," Rosario said.

Rosario said some incentives were already in place but not advertised correctly.

One incentive is a residency bonus for which officers can qualify.

Of the recent hires, Rosario said Walker came over from the Indiana University Northwest police department and Bolanos is the only female and only East Chicago resident.

Copeland has come under recent City Council criticism for not having a fully staffed department, but Rosario said Copeland has never told him to freeze the hiring process.

Rosario thinks shortages in police departments were made worse by the events of 2020

"A lot of people weren't ready for the protests and civil unrest and stuff like that," Rosario said.