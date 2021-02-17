Shortage of police officers not unique to East Chicago, chief says

EAST CHICAGO A shortage of police officers is not unique to East Chicago, but rather a nationwide issue, according to East Chicago Police Chief Hector Rosario.
"To me, the loyalty is not there like it used to be," Rosario said.
He said new officers tend to take a job with the first department that hires them to get experience and are put through the police academy, but then many tend to leave to take a position in their hometown.
"They think the grass is greener on the other side and they're jumping ship," Rosario said.
He recently attended a class with a large group of police chiefs throughout the state and found they were also experiencing the same problem of officers "jumping ship," after receiving their training.
But East Chicago is taking steps to add officers in the city, and saw three (Israel Rivera, Jose Roman and Breon Walker) sworn in in December.
Four more (Louis Angel Gonzalez, Gustavo Garcia Jr., Henry Brennan Georgas and Alejandra Marie Bolanos) are set to be sworn in once they graduate from the police academy.
The seven new hires would put the number of East Chicago police officers at 87, 11 short of the maximum allowed number of 98.
Rosario said he had a conversation with Mayor Anthony Copeland regarding the city having to be more attractive to officers so people will be enticed to leave their departments the same as has been happening to East Chicago.
"He (Copeland) let me do a lateral transfer program where basically if you have three or more years law enforcement experience at a current agency you can come over to our department and we'll hire you as a master patrolman as opposed to being hired as a probationary officer," Rosario said.
Rosario said some incentives were already in place but not advertised correctly.
One incentive is a residency bonus for which officers can qualify.
Of the recent hires, Rosario said Walker came over from the Indiana University Northwest police department and Bolanos is the only female and only East Chicago resident.
Copeland has come under recent City Council criticism for not having a fully staffed department, but Rosario said Copeland has never told him to freeze the hiring process.
Rosario thinks shortages in police departments were made worse by the events of 2020
"A lot of people weren't ready for the protests and civil unrest and stuff like that," Rosario said.
He said such things are new challenges officers now face on the job.
He said the seven additional officers will not only mean more faces on the street, but can help prevent burnout of the current staff.
"It's going to alleviate a lot of the stress, I think, on the patrol unit itself," Rosario said.