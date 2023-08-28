CHESTERTON — A “Sip and Savor” wine and food pairing event Oct. 13 will help support the human services programs of Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary.

It kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Banquet Hall, 640 N. Calumet Road in Chesterton. The 240 expected guests and sponsors are invited to mix and mingle while investigating the wide variety of offerings on display for the live and silent auctions.

Guests will then gather to be welcomed by Terry Seljan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities and board members. This will be followed by what the event’s Sommelier Patrick Cullers refers to as “The Culinary Wine Pairing Experience,” featuring five different wines — one selected to be served with each course of the meal.

The live auction, conducted by Brian McDaniel, follows.

“Sip Savor Support is such a fun event and a wonderful way to support all of the amazing work that Catholic Charities is doing in our community,” said Beth Casbon, attorney and partner with Komyatte & Casbon PC in Highland.

“Our law firm is thrilled to be a ‘Strive & Thrive Sponsor’ for Sip Savor Support for the third straight year.”

Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary programs and services include emergency assistance, Tabor House affordable housing program, Isaac Program pathway to U.S. citizenship, women’s care center, mobile and food pantries, financial workshops and much more.

The nonprofit organization serves residents of Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties, providing its services to anyone in need without discrimination, no matter the person’s race, nationality, religion and sexual orientation. Military veterans are encouraged to contact Catholic Charities when needs arise.

As an example of impact, since Jan. 1, 2023 Catholic Charities Pantry and Mobile Food Pantry has served 6,460 households in Northwest Indiana.

Visit www.catholic-charities.org/events to register as a guest or sponsor for the Sip Savor Support event help support Northwest Indiana neighbors in need.

Please direct all inquiries or requests to Kevin Feldman, Director of Development/Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary.

His office number is 219-886-3549 ext. 102; mobile is 219-689-3153 and email at kfeldman@catholic-charities.org

