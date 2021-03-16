 Skip to main content
Sixteen inducted into Kappa Beta Delta
The Kappa Beta Delta chapter at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus recently inducted 16 new members into its ranks during a virtual ceremony.

Kappa Beta Delta, the international honor society for associate degree business schools, recognizes high-achieving scholars and encourages community service by those students.

Students inducted are: Wesley James Cavinder, Joseph Kyle Collins, Mayra Vera Duran, Amanda Jane Edge, Bani Ismerai Galindo, Julyssa Gonzalez, Hannah Lynn Homoky, Jamiya Rose Hunter, Kylen Alani Matthews, David A Perez, Elizabeth Perez, Faith D Shelton, Alana Marie Stottlemire, Asha Akili Marie Walker, Sanaaiya Latrice West and Nalayah Dorothy Young.

This year, community service projects by the Ivy Tech Lake County chapter focus on food insecurity in Northwest Indiana. Money raised at a drive-thru fundraiser at Portillo’s Restaurant was donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, and proceeds from an upcoming drive-thru fundraiser on March 26 at the Boston Market in Munster also will be donated to the Food Bank.

The events follow a drive-through format to ensure the safety of all participants during COVID-19.

In addition, chapter members have donated Fannie May candy bars to healthcare workers at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, helped with Food Bank deliveries to seniors and participated in the Food Bank walkathon.

“Nobody deserves not to be able to eat or to lack food resources,” inductee Sanaaiya West said. “That's why it is very critical for people to help each other in the community, because you wouldn't want to see your loved ones like that.

“Some people are getting laid off due to COVID-19. Some children aren’t in school and they don't really have access to food as they did before. I think all schools should have it so students can still get food, so it can help out with their food insecurity.”

