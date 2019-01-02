GARY — A skull found in October near a Midtown church is decades old and likely was an educational or museum specimen, Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey said.
The coroner initially said the skull may have been damaged by a gunshot, but no gunshot wound was confirmed during an examination by a forensic anthropologist.
The skull likely belonged to an adult male and had been prepared for museum or educational purposes, Frey said.
The anthropologist has requested to keep the skull for educational purposes. Frey plans to approve the request, she said.
A man walking his dog found the skull Oct. 15 near Christ Temple Community Church in the 2400 block of Pierce Street.
A search with cadaver dogs that day uncovered two more bones, which were determined to be nonhuman, police said.