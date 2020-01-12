Icy conditions could be ahead for commuters who hit the road before the sun rises Monday, the National Weather Service said.
A wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snow was expected Sunday night into Monday, mainly north of Interstate 80.
Overnight temperatures could hover just below freezing, leading to some minor ice accumulation, forecasters said. The ice could make for a slick morning commute.
The precipitation was expected to end by daybreak Monday, followed by rapidly improving traffic conditions, according to the weather service.