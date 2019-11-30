It only comes once a year, so it’s best to take advantage of Small Business Saturday.
“Shop til you drop,” said Meredith Shuckford, of the Crossroads Regional Chamber Commerce.
Many seemed to follow that advice Saturday as Region downtown areas and storefronts were filled with people ready to shop local.
Small Business Saturday got off to a strong start for Epic Gourmet Popcorn, which was celebrating the grand opening of its Crown Point location.
The store hadn’t even officially opened for the day, but it was already packed with customers.
In addition to the 40 flavors of popcorn and fresh cotton candy, the free samples, face painting, balloon twisting and raffles attracted shoppers there.
Small Business Saturday, which is in its 10th year, was started by credit card company American Express as a more community-focused alternative to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Many communities hosted special events to promote the movement and generate more exposure for area establishments.
In Crown Point, the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Shop Small Passport program.
“The city of Crown Point supports our local businesses,” Crown Point City Councilman Chad Jeffries said.
It all got started with Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving to the historic Lake County Courthouse. They traveled there on a fire engine and received a police escort to the courthouse.
Shoppers received “passports” that listed participating businesses, and each of the establishments offered a special for the day. Shoppers’ passports were stamped after making a purchase. Those with at least three stamps were entered in a raffle for a gift basket valued at $300.
The chamber’s annual program had nearly 40 participating businesses, which is the largest in its history, said Deann Patena, chairwoman of the Crossroads chamber board.
Hobart has a similar passport program for businesses in that community’s downtown.
Beth Jacobson, Hobart’s assistant director of development, said the event got off to a somewhat slow start when it began at 9 a.m., but activity “really picked up” by noon.
Like in Crown Point, shoppers received passports showing the 32 participating businesses and their promotions. Those who received 10 stamps by visiting the city’s establishments were entered to win gift baskets and gift cards.
The Art Theater offered free admission to screenings of "It’s a Wonderful Life," "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" and "Elf."
Shoppers also had the opportunity to vote for the business offering their favorite promotion, and a trophy would later be awarded.
"Sort of like the people’s choice," Jacobson said.
Ron Knickerbocker, owner of Kellens Florist, said he is appreciative of the efforts to host the passport program.
"Traffic has been great," he said.
He provided roses to those visiting Kellens during Small Business Saturday.
Knickerbocker said he had 40 roses sitting on his counter when the day started. Almost 30 of them were handed out before noon.
“That’s good on any day,” he said of the number of people visiting his shop.
Knickerbocker said many who walked in his store were there for the first time.
The area events also provided opportunities for local online businesses.
Dalena Jimenez, of Momma Makins’ & WreathArrangeables, opened a pop-up shop in downtown Hobart to sell her shirts, drinkware, wreaths and other gifts.
Jimenez was thankful for the chance to reach more customers. She said Small Business Saturday is gaining momentum, but it isn’t as widely known as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
“Don’t forget us little guys,” Jimenez said.
Small Business Saturday also has produced opportunities for businesses to help each other.
For the second consecutive year, Aftermath Cidery and Winery hosted its Support the Makers Artisan Market in its downtown Valparaiso location.
Each year, the event has featured four local vendors who sell handcrafted items.
“You can see the passion,” Kimberly Oswald, operations manager at Aftermath, said of the handmade products.
The vendors at Saturday’s event typically sell their items online and at other markets. They were appreciative of the opportunity to reach more customers at Aftermath.
Dani Landgrebe, owner of Nomad Breadth, was selling her artisan made jewelry during Aftermath’s event.
She said she has participated in other markets with the other vendors who were at Saturday’s event, and a camaraderie has developed between them.
“I feel like we’re all co-workers,” Landgrebe said.
Many Small Business Saturday event organizers were worried the weather could keep crowds small, but there were plenty of shoppers who weren’t bothered by the cold temperatures and falling rain.
Joy Woodward walked through downtown Valparaiso with a smile on her face and shopping bags in her hands.
“I always enjoy shopping in downtown Valpo, but especially today,” she said of Small Business Saturday.