Smoky air again blankets Region as dangerous wildfire season burns on

Smoke from wildfires regularly reaches Indiana during the summer, Derf said, but rarely causes particulates to reach unsafe levels. The reason this week is different is, in part, because wildfires from two different areas are converging on the state.

Massive wildfires in the Pacific and Inland Northwest are providing one plume but it is a second group of large fires, concentrated in eastern Manitoba, where the CBC reported more than 130 wildfires were burning in the province as of Wednesday. Those fires have forced several evacuations and, because of their relative proximity to Indiana, provided dense smoke to add to the particle mix.

“If it were strictly from the west, that (smoke) disperses some as it travels through the air,” Derf said. “What makes this unique is the Canadian fires. Those are big fires with a lot of smoke, and the way the wind pattern is set up we’re getting the direct effect of those fires.”