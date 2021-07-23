Smoky air again blankets Region as dangerous wildfire season burns on

A confluence of drifting smoke plumes from several far-away wildfires continues to cover the Region in a haze, as experts say unhealthy conditions could persist during what is shaping up as a historic North American wildfire season.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management again declared two Air Quality Action Days for Friday and Saturday in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, the third and fourth days this week to receive the designation. The move comes as levels of dangerous particle matter have reached amounts classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups based on the Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index.
The warning means those susceptible to respiratory ailments — including the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with lung disease — are urged to remain indoors until air quality improves, and a state expert said the recommendation is similar even for those not in a sensitive group.
“Our recommendation is you limit your exposure,” Mark Derf, a section chief in IDEM’s Office of Air Quality, said. “Going outside for a short period of time, you would breathe in some of those particles. If you feel any of the symptoms, like shortness of breath or coughing, you definitely want to go back in and take a break.”
Smoke from wildfires regularly reaches Indiana during the summer, Derf said, but rarely causes particulates to reach unsafe levels. The reason this week is different is, in part, because wildfires from two different areas are converging on the state.
Massive wildfires in the Pacific and Inland Northwest are providing one plume but it is a second group of large fires, concentrated in eastern Manitoba, where the CBC reported more than 130 wildfires were burning in the province as of Wednesday. Those fires have forced several evacuations and, because of their relative proximity to Indiana, provided dense smoke to add to the particle mix.
“If it were strictly from the west, that (smoke) disperses some as it travels through the air,” Derf said. “What makes this unique is the Canadian fires. Those are big fires with a lot of smoke, and the way the wind pattern is set up we’re getting the direct effect of those fires.”
Extreme drought conditions in the West have prompted dire warnings from observers ahead of that area’s fire season, which typically begins in July or August and lasts into the fall. Some of those predictions have begun to come true, like in Oregon where the Bootleg Fire measured 400,000 acres — more than half the size of Rhode Island — as of Friday. California’s Dixie Fire exploded to more than 142,000 acres the same day.
Derf said it’s difficult to predict precisely what impact an extended or especially severe fire season could have on Indiana’s air quality, but said residents should expect more days with smoky air on the horizon.
“Probably prepare, at least for this season, for conditions to continue,” Derf said.
In addition to remaining indoors as much as possible, IDEM is also asking residents to do their part to limit man-made emissions during Air Quality Action Days. Those recommendations include to avoid starting any fires, limit errands to a single trip, refrain from using gas-powered equipment or recreational vehicles, and to avoid letting your car’s engine idle. IDEM also recommends turning off lights at home or work during the day and setting thermostats to at least 75 degrees.
For more information on the air quality in Indiana, visit smogwatch.in.gov. Information on U.S. wildfires is updated regularly at inciweb.nwcg.gov.