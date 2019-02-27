GARY — The Community School Corp. and the city's mayor will host a joint community forum tonight to address concerns raised by historians, residents and elected officials about the sale process of artwork and other items.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at West Side Leadership Academy.
It comes after the school district extended an online auction for a prized wooden Picasso model after not properly notifying Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson of specific assets they were auctioning off.
The extended auction was set to end Thursday, but another snafu has forced the district to extend it yet again.
Even though the Gary school district announced last month it would be reopening the bidding process for the Picasso art piece until Feb. 28, the piece was still listed as SOLD on Kraft Auction Service's website as recently as Tuesday.
The issue was brought to the Gary Community School Corp.’s attention late last week, deputy chief of staff Amy Marsh said Tuesday.
The deadline has been further extended to March 15 due to the confusion, she said.
The presumed-winning $20,000 bid last month by a Belgian art collector is still in play, according to officials.
After the final installation of the "Chicago Picasso,” the original model — given to American Bridge at Gary Works to sculpt the "Chicago Picasso” — went into storage and was later given to the Gary Community School Corp. in 1970.
The cash-strapped school district has auctioned off several art collection pieces, equipment and unused supplies in recent months as part of the state-appointed emergency management team's plan to shore up the district's coffers, pay down its debt and put the schools on better financial footing.
The 2017 state takeover law required the school district to give a 30-day written notice to the city’s mayor before property is sold. In this case, Freeman-Wilson was provided notice, but not an itemized list.
The itemized list is not necessarily required under state statute, but Freeman-Wilson previously said she and Emergency Manager Pete Morikis “wanted to achieve the letter and spirit of the statute.”