Snedecor: Bright future in store for Hobart, Region

In the pamphlet “The American Crisis” Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls.”
Those words ring true now as much as then.
Paine wrote this as a call to arms to all Americans to join in the fight that ultimately secured our freedom. Today we have been equally challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic to engage in the fight to save our way of life. All of us have been called on to make sacrifices in our personal, economic and social lives to rise up to the reality of a silent enemy that has threatened us all.
In the last year we have seen sights that seem to tear at the very fabric of our society. We have seen people displaced from their jobs and businesses closed down. We have been separated from family and friends.
We have been asked to put on masks and refrain from touching. We have seen people stand on different sides of lines engaging in both peaceful and, in some cases, violent debate about our nation. There were times in the last year that we despaired about the direction of the United States…but we are still here. That is the strength of our nation, that is the strength of Northwest Indiana. We endure.
The world has tried to write off Northwest Indiana on more than one occasion, but we keep coming back. As the mayor of the city of Hobart I am confident that our city and our Region have a bright future no matter what may come our way.
Over the last year we have shared in all the same struggles as the rest of our nation. We have had friends and co-workers ravaged by the effects of COVID-19. Sharing the anxiety of quarantine or hospitalizations with them reminds us all of the fragility of human life. It causes me to remember that no matter how strong or safe we think we are, every one of us is truly in God’s hands and needs to hold each day as precious.
We have, along with others, experienced the economic impact of the pandemic. As people and businesses struggle so too does our city. Just as declining revenues hurt businesses it also has the effect of causing tax revenues to decline. Just as the businesses, we have been forced to do more with less. Our city has come up with new ways to provide our vital services. We have had to put on our thinking cap knowing that the status quo may not work. We must never lose sight that in our lives we have been so blessed with abundance.
We need to be assured that we will experience more blessings if we continue to believe in our futures.
Over this last year I have shared the impact COVID-19 has had on the social life of our community. I have seen the struggles that my city’s senior community have faced being isolated from friends and family. So often I am asked when will we be able to reopen the Maria Reiner Center. We have all experienced the feelings of being cut off from the things that add the joy to our lives. I have seen the faces of young students who could not gather to celebrate their accomplishments in school.
I have shared along with parents and grandparents who could not go to cheer on their young athletes in competitions. We have all lived the hollowness of not being able to meet up with friends and loved ones at an event, church or celebration. This has made us all the more sensitive to how important our friends and family are to us. It should serve to remind us that each one of us is valuable to the other.
During this last year I have been on both sides of the divides in our country. I have stood in the front line with our police. I have walked with those protesting injustices in our nation. I have mourned with those who have lost loved ones and celebrated the births of two granddaughters.
I think it is important for everyone to remember that life will go on and we must, too. This pandemic should be a reminder to us all that we must support, respect and care for one another. We are a diverse area and that gives us an edge. We must choose to grab on to it, Northwest Indiana. We are in a position to lead our state and our nation into a greater future. We are Hobart Strong. We are Region Strong.
Brian Snedecor is the mayor of Hobart. The opinions are the writer's.