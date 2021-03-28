Snedecor: Bright future in store for Hobart, Region

Over the last year we have shared in all the same struggles as the rest of our nation. We have had friends and co-workers ravaged by the effects of COVID-19. Sharing the anxiety of quarantine or hospitalizations with them reminds us all of the fragility of human life. It causes me to remember that no matter how strong or safe we think we are, every one of us is truly in God’s hands and needs to hold each day as precious.

We have, along with others, experienced the economic impact of the pandemic. As people and businesses struggle so too does our city. Just as declining revenues hurt businesses it also has the effect of causing tax revenues to decline. Just as the businesses, we have been forced to do more with less. Our city has come up with new ways to provide our vital services. We have had to put on our thinking cap knowing that the status quo may not work. We must never lose sight that in our lives we have been so blessed with abundance.

We need to be assured that we will experience more blessings if we continue to believe in our futures.