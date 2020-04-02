Sneezing blamed for single-car crash; no serious injuries reported

LAKE STATION — An 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution Wednesday night after sneezing caused her to hit a guardrail and drive off the road, police said.
Lake Station police responded about 9:40 p.m. to the crash in the 2500 block of Ripley Street, close to a bridge over Deep River, Police Chief James Richardson said.
The woman's vehicle traveled about 20 feet off the road, he said.
She was alert and talked with emergency crews, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, he said.
