LOWELL — With local roads, Interstate 65 and parts of Interstate 80 covered in snow and ice, Indiana State Police responded to an onslaught of crashes and slide-off's Tuesday morning.
ISP Sgt. Dwayne Dillahunty said state troopers responded to dozens of slide-offs, jack-knifed semis and various minor crashes throughout the overnight hours along I-65 and I-80. Travel conditions cleared up by noon, in time for New Years Eve commuters hitting the road, ISP said.
New Year's Day is expected to be less treacherous, with temps in the low-40s that will give way to a windy, clear evening in the mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday is expected to be warmer, with a forecast high of 46 degrees and periods of rain are expected throughout the day.
While responding to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi near mile marker 240 on I-65 overnight Monday, one state trooper slid off the roadway, Dillahunty said. No injuries were reported.
Overnight and Tuesday morning, the worst conditions were found along I-65 about a mile south of Lowell all the way north to 61st Avenue, Dillahunty said.
In addition, similar conditions and crashes along I-80 west of Burr Street were being reported to ISP Tuesday morning, he said.
LaPorte County was under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday with slippery road conditions, limited visibility, along with blowing and drifting snow. Lake and Porter counties were issued a winter weather advisory overnight Monday, with snow ending across much of the area by mid-morning Tuesday for a clear New Years Eve.
Times Staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.