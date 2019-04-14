Sunday’s snowfall set a record for O’Hare International Airport, but it could have been worse.
Had this storm come through a month or two ago, it could have brought a foot of snow, said Kevin Birk, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Romeoville office.
“There was a pretty good amount of liquid equivalent to it,” he said.
The snowfall was 4.8 inches at O’Hare, besting the previous record of 2.2 inches, set in 1980, for this late in the season, Birk said. In Chicago, the snowfall was set to become the second-highest, after the 5.4 inches that fell on April 16, 1961.
For those hoping to get out their Hawaiian shirts or plant gardens soon, patience is in order. This wasn’t the latest snowfall on record.
“Old Mother Nature, it’s just throwing us a curveball,” Birk said.
“I wish they would quit ticking off Mother Nature,” an Indiana State Police dispatcher said.
The winter sequel caused havoc on roadways.
“We had more crashes than troopers,” an Indiana State Police dispatcher said. “It was pretty crazy late morning and early afternoon.”
The Porter County Sheriff's Department covered a steady flow of slide-offs and a few crashes with property damage, but no severe or life-threatening crashes, Sgt. Jamie Erow said.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said despite the weather, his department saw an average number of accidents Sunday.
"We had multiple crashes and slide-offs" on the Indiana Toll Road, state police Cpl. Robert Leffert said. A number of them were in LaPorte County, and as far west as Porter County, he said.
There were a couple of rollover accidents, but no major injuries, he said. Most were property damage only or slide-offs.
"It was a lot of traffic," Leffert said, because of the weekend. Vehicles were often going too fast for the poor weather conditions, he said.
As is often the case for spring in the Region, the weather is changing.
For Monday, temperatures are expected to rebound back to around 50. On Tuesday, the temperature could reach into the 60s, potentially even the 70s, Birk said.
“In a couple of days it will be like, it snowed a couple of days ago?” Birk said.