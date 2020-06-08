Snyder's lawyers try to block new corruption trial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — Defense lawyers for a former Portage mayor are restating their opposition to a new bribery trial.

A defense team led by Jackie M. Bennett Jr. of Indianapolis, issued a new court memo recently, asking a federal judge to dismiss a remaining bribery count against James E. Snyder.

They argue prosecutorial gamesmanship that resulted in important defense witnesses not testifying in Snyder’s first trial last year caused U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen to overturn a jury’s 2019 guilty verdict on allegations Snyder solicited bribes from a Portage truck dealership.

They argue Snyder’s constitutional protection against anyone being tried twice with the same crime forbade a second jury hearing the case.

Bennett is making his case to U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann, who took over the case six months ago.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill R. Koster argued the prosecutions’ position last month that double jeopardy doesn’t apply in Snyder’s case.

Bennett asked Springmann for a new court hearing so he can further rebut the government’s case against Snyder with new evidence of prosecutorial misdeeds.

A federal grand jury indicted Snyder on Nov. 17, 2016.