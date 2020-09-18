 Skip to main content
Sobriety checkpoint in Hammond this weekend, police say
Police generic stock photo
Times file

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this weekend.

The checkpoint is part of the Summer Impaired Driving Enforcement Program, which is funded through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, police said.

Drivers who are stopped during the checkpoint will be asked to produce their driver's license and vehicle registration. They should expect travel delays.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 29 people die every day in alcohol-related crashes in the United States. That's roughly one death every 50 minutes.

Funding for the initiative is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, through the ICJI.

