HAMMOND — Drivers stopped at a sobriety checkpoint this weekend will be asked to produce their driver's licenses and vehicle registration, police said.
The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location as part of Hammond police's summer impaired driving enforcement program, Lt. Patrick Vicari said.
Drivers who are stopped should expect a brief delay if no violations are discovered, he said.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.