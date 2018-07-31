Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Generic police car stock

HAMMOND — Drivers stopped at a sobriety checkpoint this weekend will be asked to produce their driver's licenses and vehicle registration, police said.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location as part of Hammond police's summer impaired driving enforcement program, Lt. Patrick Vicari said.

Drivers who are stopped should expect a brief delay if no violations are discovered, he said.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. 

Public safety reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.