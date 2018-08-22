Police are planning several sobriety checkpoints this weekend in Lake County.
The Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership said checkpoints are planned between Friday and Sunday at undisclosed locations.
Drivers will be asked to produce their driver's licenses and vehicle registration. If no violations are observed, drivers should expect a only a brief delay, police said.
Police released information about the checkpoints to encourage drivers to designate a driver, call a cab or find another way home while drinking, said Sgt. Ronald Russo, coordinator for the partnership.