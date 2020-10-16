Some Hobart fire stations unmanned or staffed at minimum levels

HOBART — City leaders are working on a strategy to staff all fire stations, and it's possible a volunteer firefighter program could be established to help with emergency calls.

The Hobart Fire Department currently has 55 firefighters, including Fire Chief Randy Smith, Mayor Brian Snedecor said.

There have been about 11 to 12 people working per shift, and the department has had two of its four fire stations unmanned or with limited staffing at times because of a manpower shortage.

“I think we're all concerned about staffing. We've had some guys on sick leave, we've had some guys retire,” Snedecor said.

He said the department can staff all stations with a minimum of 14 people per shift, and he believes that's a goal that soon can be reached.

A new firefighter was recently hired, and the department is authorized to hire another. City officials expect some firefighters to soon come off sick leave, and the department is entering a season when people don't typically take time off, Snedecor said.

Staffing minimum

“We may be able to maintain those 14 minimums on a fairly regularly basis without overtime,” he said.